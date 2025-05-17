Sandia Investment Management LP Takes $620,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Boeing makes up approximately 1.4% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.35.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $209.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $168.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,263 shares of company stock worth $1,950,150. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

