4,300 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Salus Financial Advisors LLC

Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

