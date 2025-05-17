Sagefield Capital LP Acquires 233,906 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Sagefield Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,906 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up approximately 5.2% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $47,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after buying an additional 539,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 78,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RRC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

