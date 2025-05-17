Salus Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

