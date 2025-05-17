Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 7,950 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.25% of Regal Rexnord worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $9,463,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,569,000 after purchasing an additional 399,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

