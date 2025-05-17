Sagefield Capital LP Sells 127,294 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Sagefield Capital LP reduced its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,294 shares during the period. Weatherford International makes up about 2.4% of Sagefield Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of Weatherford International worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

