Sentinus LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sentinus LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,418 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MDY opened at $564.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.