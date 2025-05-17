Sentinus LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sentinus LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,418 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of MDY opened at $564.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
