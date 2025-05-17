Sentinus LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sentinus LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises about 2.3% of Sentinus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 75,811 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.