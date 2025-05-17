Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sentinus LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sentinus LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 382.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sentinus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

