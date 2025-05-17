Sessa Capital IM L.P. Decreases Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. lessened its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Fortrea makes up about 4.5% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned 7.42% of Fortrea worth $124,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000.

FTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

