Seven Six Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 172,864 Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Seven Six Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Magnera makes up about 2.7% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned about 4.94% of Magnera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Price Performance

MAGN stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. Magnera Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $466.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.35). Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,826.90. This represents a 93.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt Begle bought 20,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $284,052.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,217.41. This trade represents a 84.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,653. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Featured Stories

