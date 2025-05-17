Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 53,608 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

