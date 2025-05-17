Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 3,979 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Veralto by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $6,442,018. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.7%

VLTO stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

