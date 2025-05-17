Seven Six Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,909 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Seven Six Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Clearwater Paper accounts for about 1.7% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 393,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 195,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 0.7%

CLW opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.16. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $74,228.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,109.28. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLW

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.