DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $13.88. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. DXC Technology shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 693,495 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

