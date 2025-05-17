Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,507 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Shares of YUM opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180.48. This represents a 90.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,737. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

