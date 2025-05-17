Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $241.31

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $255.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day moving average of $243.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

