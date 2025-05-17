Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.41 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 569.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

