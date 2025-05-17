Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

