Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

