Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 900 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,204,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,819,000 after buying an additional 5,756,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,332,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

