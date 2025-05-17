Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $20.20 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $114.81 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,811.28. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,551. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

