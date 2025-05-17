Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 85,818 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Clean Harbors worth $36,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE CLH opened at $232.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CLH. UBS Group cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.