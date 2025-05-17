Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 47,740 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 47,740 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yelp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,776.30. This represents a 12.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,538.40. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YELP

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.