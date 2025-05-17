Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,566 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

