Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,288,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $94.41 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 54.30%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.