PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Boosted by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

