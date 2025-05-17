PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Boosted by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PPL stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
