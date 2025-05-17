Sagefield Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

