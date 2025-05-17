Sagefield Capital LP Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sagefield Capital LP lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,544,000 after buying an additional 3,080,984 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,061,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $75.63 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.