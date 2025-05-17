Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $523,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Post by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Post Price Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,361. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

