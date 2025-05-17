Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE VMC opened at $275.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.61. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.