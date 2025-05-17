Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 215,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEK. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

