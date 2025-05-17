Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,229 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,852,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 547,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $242.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $321.08 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

