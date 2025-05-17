Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $720,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after buying an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,794.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,159,000 after buying an additional 871,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,482,000 after buying an additional 851,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,358,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $138.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $140.39.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

