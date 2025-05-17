Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $746,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $129.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

