Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,886,000 after purchasing an additional 455,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,765,000 after purchasing an additional 767,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,062,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

