Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of STAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

