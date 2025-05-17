Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $657,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

