Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 46,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $3,494,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,376,009.60. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,616 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.6%

BellRing Brands stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.