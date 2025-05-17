Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,469 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Atkore by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.