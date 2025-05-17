Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 309,481 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,481 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.79% of Surgery Partners worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $161,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,849.36. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

