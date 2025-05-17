Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 85,999 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,999 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after buying an additional 2,639,559 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $58,855,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after buying an additional 1,605,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,246.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,229,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after buying an additional 1,137,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

