Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $14.89 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

