Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 58,600 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,674,916 shares in the company, valued at $76,611,366. This represents a 11.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $878,950.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,255.04. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,353 over the last ninety days. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $15.35 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $995.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Stories

