Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $2 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

