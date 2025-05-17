TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Lessened by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

