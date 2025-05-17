Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases Shares of 11,400 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

