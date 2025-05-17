121,343 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

