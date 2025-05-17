Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 17,500 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.