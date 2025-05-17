Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YHN Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YHN Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,985,000.

YHNA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. YHN Acquisition I Limited has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

YHN Acquisition I Company Profile

YHN Acquisition I Limited is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. YHN Acquisition I Limited is based in New York.

